Plantronics (PLT) Upgraded at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PLT. Northland Securities set a $60.00 price target on shares of Plantronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Plantronics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Plantronics from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE PLT opened at $60.37 on Thursday. Plantronics has a one year low of $41.28 and a one year high of $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1,996.80, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Plantronics had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $226.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Plantronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Plantronics will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Burton sold 5,117 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $294,278.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,685 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,784.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shantanu Sarkar sold 1,151 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $66,550.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,799 shares of company stock worth $508,823 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,975,000 after purchasing an additional 59,476 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc (Plantronics) is engaged in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets for business and consumer applications, and other specialty products for the hearing impaired. The Company is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints and accessories for the business and consumer markets.

