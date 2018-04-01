Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Platform Specialty Products Corporation is a producer of high technology specialty chemical products as well as technical services. The company serves electronics, metal and plastic plating, graphic arts, and offshore oil production and drilling industries. Platform Specialty Products Corporation is headquartered in Miami, United States. “

Get Platform Specialty Products alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Platform Specialty Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.14.

Shares of NYSE PAH opened at $9.63 on Thursday. Platform Specialty Products has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $2,773.72, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Platform Specialty Products had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Platform Specialty Products will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Platform Specialty Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Platform Specialty Products by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 445,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Platform Specialty Products by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Platform Specialty Products by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 324,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/platform-specialty-products-pah-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Platform Specialty Products Company Profile

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers plating products that are used to plate holes; electroless nickel products, which are applied to various metal and plastic surfaces; electronic assembly materials for use in the electronic market and residential boiler systems; final finishes that are used on printed circuit boards; circuit formation products for surface preparation; oxides, which are used in the fabrication of multilayer circuit boards; semiconductor materials and packaging products; and pre-treatment and cleaning solutions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Platform Specialty Products (PAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Platform Specialty Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platform Specialty Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.