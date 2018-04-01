PlatinumBAR Hits Market Cap of $839,582.00 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00017541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $839,582.00 and $4,628.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002200 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XPTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2016. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 701,042 coins. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx.

PlatinumBAR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

