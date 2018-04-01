PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Price Down 31.2% This Week

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00017540 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $826,532.00 and approximately $2,406.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002396 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

PlatinumBAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2016. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 700,077 coins. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

