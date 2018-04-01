Plexus (PLXS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Plexus' top-line growth is driven by customer wins in the healthcare market. Strength in semiconductor capital equipment space is also driving the industrial segment. We believe new program wins, together with global expansion, will continue to drive growth over the long term. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, seasonal softness in Communication sector is a concern. The company expects weakness in the Defense and Aerospace market to impact business in the near term. Moreover, Plexus still depends on a few large customers for a major part of its revenues. Intense competition also remains a headwind.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plexus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,012.24, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.83. Plexus has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.07 million. Plexus had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Plexus will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $395,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Kelly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.10 per share, for a total transaction of $300,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,554 shares of company stock worth $1,726,564 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Plexus by 53.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Plexus by 37.2% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Plexus by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 14.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 5.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design.

