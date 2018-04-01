PLx Pharma (PLXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXP remained flat at $$3.35 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 24,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 8.88. PLx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PLx Pharma by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in PLx Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in PLx Pharma by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on PLx Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded PLx Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PLx Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “PLx Pharma (PLXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/plx-pharma-plxp-announces-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-07-eps-updated.html.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, formerly Dipexium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is a late stage specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on commercializing its lead products: Aspertec 325 mg and Aspertec 81 mg (Aspertec). The Company’s products and technology includes PLxGuard delivery system, Aspertec 325 mg, PL1100/PL1200 Ibuprofen.

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.