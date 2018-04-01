PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PLx Pharma earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 48.9284632910537 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:PLXP remained flat at $$3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 24,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.55. PLx Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLXP shares. ValuEngine raised PLx Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, formerly Dipexium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is a late stage specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on commercializing its lead products: Aspertec 325 mg and Aspertec 81 mg (Aspertec). The Company’s products and technology includes PLxGuard delivery system, Aspertec 325 mg, PL1100/PL1200 Ibuprofen.

