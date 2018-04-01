PMC Commercial Trust (CMCT) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about PMC Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PMC Commercial Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.0065776367894 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PMC Commercial Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PMC Commercial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th.

Get PMC Commercial Trust alerts:

NASDAQ CMCT traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 142,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 7.13. PMC Commercial Trust has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $20.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/pmc-commercial-trust-cmct-getting-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-report-finds.html.

PMC Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally invests in, owns, and operates Class-A and creative office properties located in high density, high barrier-to-entry urban markets in the United States such as the San Francisco Bay Area, Washington, DC and Los Angeles.

Receive News & Ratings for PMC Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMC Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.