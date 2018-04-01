Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Price

Media stories about PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PNC Financial Services Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.45 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.9393570078438 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,865,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $71,323.27, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $115.45 and a 1 year high of $163.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo set a $149.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.89.

In other news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 8,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $1,235,296.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,820 shares in the company, valued at $9,070,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Price” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/pnc-financial-services-group-pnc-earns-daily-news-impact-score-of-0-45-updated-updated.html.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.