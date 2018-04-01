Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Share Price

Headlines about PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PNC Financial Services Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.47 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.5014487617226 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $151.24. 1,865,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,090. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $115.45 and a 12 month high of $163.59. The company has a market capitalization of $71,323.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo set a $157.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.89.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 8,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $1,235,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,070,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

