Polar Power (POLA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Polar Power earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.0065902120087 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Polar Power alerts:

Shares of Polar Power stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.99. 5,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,217. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 18.35, a current ratio of 23.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. equities research analysts expect that Polar Power will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polar Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Polar Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Polar Power (POLA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/polar-power-pola-getting-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-study-finds-updated.html.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling direct current (DC) power systems for applications primarily in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power and uninterruptable power supply markets. Within the telecommunications market, the Company’s DC power systems provide DC power to service applications that do not have access to the utility grid (such as off-grid applications) or have critical power needs and cannot be without power in the event of utility grid failure (such as back-up power applications).

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.