Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Share Price

Media headlines about Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Polaris Industries earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.8564097332801 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Polaris Industries stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.52. 558,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,892. The company has a market cap of $7,221.52, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.11. Polaris Industries has a 52-week low of $77.91 and a 52-week high of $137.66.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 35.38%. Polaris Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. equities analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

PII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $136.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

