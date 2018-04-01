Polybius Trading Down 23.9% Over Last 7 Days (PLBT)

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Polybius token can now be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00026054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta, YoBit and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Polybius has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polybius has a total market cap of $7.07 million and $3,844.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002959 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00701366 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00160417 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033097 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00030731 BTC.

About Polybius

Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. Polybius’ official website is polybius.io. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank.

Polybius Token Trading

Polybius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Livecoin, YoBit, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy Polybius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polybius must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polybius using one of the exchanges listed above.

