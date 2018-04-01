Polymath Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, Polymath has traded down 29% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00004830 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta and IDEX. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $80.48 million and approximately $352,579.00 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.15 or 0.01673130 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007383 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016085 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00001112 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00021537 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002236 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 239,999,750 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polybit is a proof of work scrypt based alternative crypto currency with a 10% premine and a block time target of 3 minutes, a hard cap of 150 million units and a difficulty retargetting every 24 hours. The website URL is inactive at the time of writing. “

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and IDEX. It is not possible to buy Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

