PolyOne (POL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolyOne (NYSE:POL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “PolyOne Corporation is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. PolyOne are dedicated to serving customers in diverse industries around the globe, by creating value through collaboration, innovation and an unwavering commitment to excellence. PolyOne, business is structured to provide operations with the specialized polymer materials, services and solutions need. PolyOne are a premier provider of specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. A leading provider of specialized custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, as well as specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on POL. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PolyOne in a report on Monday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating on shares of PolyOne in a report on Monday, January 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of PolyOne in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of PolyOne in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded PolyOne from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.14.

Shares of NYSE POL opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. PolyOne has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,439.36, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.73.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. PolyOne had a positive return on equity of 29.46% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that PolyOne will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PolyOne by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,343,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,808,000 after buying an additional 246,918 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PolyOne by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,099,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,039,000 after buying an additional 30,766 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PolyOne by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,764,000 after buying an additional 40,214 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PolyOne by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,237,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,826,000 after buying an additional 52,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PolyOne by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,212,000 after buying an additional 86,503 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation (PolyOne) provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. The Company’s segments include Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions, and PolyOne Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment provides custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets.

