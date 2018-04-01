PonziCoin (PONZI) One Day Volume Tops $1.00

PonziCoin (CURRENCY:PONZI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. One PonziCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000680 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PonziCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. PonziCoin has a total market capitalization of $40,654.00 and $1.00 worth of PonziCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002992 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00685695 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014449 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00161614 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00032591 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00030693 BTC.

About PonziCoin

PonziCoin’s total supply is 861,099 coins.

Buying and Selling PonziCoin

PonziCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy PonziCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PonziCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PonziCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

