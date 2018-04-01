PopularCoin Achieves Market Cap of $947,789.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $947,789.00 and $1,831.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.89 or 0.01678660 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007492 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016108 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00685719 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00001108 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,432,188,521 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

