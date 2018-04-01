Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of PTLA stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.57. 1,153,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,999.03, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $67.10.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,268.34% and a negative return on equity of 108.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tao Fu sold 1,135 shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $43,663.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,346 shares in the company, valued at $705,770.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 686,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,434,000 after buying an additional 640,023 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,696,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,629,000 after buying an additional 293,802 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 355,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,315,000 after buying an additional 162,800 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $7,302,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 577,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,206,000 after buying an additional 125,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/portola-pharmaceuticals-inc-ptla-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-analysts-updated.html.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation for patients having limited or no approved treatment options. The Company’s two lead programs, Betrixaban and Andexanet alfa, address unmet medical needs in the area of thrombosis, or blood clots.

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.