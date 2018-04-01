Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after buying an additional 42,284 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

In related news, EVP Tao Fu sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $43,663.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,346 shares in the company, valued at $705,770.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PTLA opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2,135.70, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.34. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $67.10.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 108.43% and a negative net margin of 1,268.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation for patients having limited or no approved treatment options. The Company’s two lead programs, Betrixaban and Andexanet alfa, address unmet medical needs in the area of thrombosis, or blood clots.

