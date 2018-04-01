Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) has been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Joint earned a daily sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0539325223843 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Joint in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

NASDAQ:JYNT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.85. 221,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,244. Joint has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Joint had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 66.74%. The company had revenue of $6.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 million. analysts expect that Joint will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports and manages chiropractic clinics through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights throughout the United States. The Company is franchisor and operator of chiropractic clinics. The Company offers its patients the opportunity to visit its clinics without an appointment and receive prompt attention.

