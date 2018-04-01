Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) have been trending positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Sirius XM Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.44 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 45.9087274983138 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group alerts:

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.10. 527,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,572. The firm has a market cap of $13,815.76, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.14. Liberty Sirius XM Group has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $46.43.

LSXMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Sirius XM Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-liberty-sirius-xm-group-lsxma-share-price-updated-updated.html.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. The Company’s principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.