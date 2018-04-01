Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.33

News articles about Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) have trended positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Salem Media Group earned a news impact score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.7883267817333 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SALM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. 185,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,798. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $94.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Salem Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SALM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salem Media Group in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.33” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-salem-media-group-salm-stock-price-updated.html.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc, formerly Salem Communications Corporation, is a multi-media company specializing in Christian and Conservative content, with media properties consisting of radio broadcasting, digital media, and book, magazine and newsletter publishing. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing.

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.