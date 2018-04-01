Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Stock Price

Media coverage about Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) has been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Adtalem Global Education earned a news sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.6408280035363 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE ATGE opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $2,866.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $337.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATGE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adtalem Global Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

In other news, insider Ronald L. Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $4,533,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 643,620 shares in the company, valued at $29,175,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa W. Wardell sold 61,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $3,040,588.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,374,218.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,286 shares of company stock valued at $13,851,648. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc, formerly DeVry Education Group Inc (DeVry Group) is a global provider of educational services. DeVry Group’s focuses on empowering its students to achieve their educational and career goals. DeVry Group’s institutions offer a range of programs in healthcare, technology, business, accounting, finance and law.

