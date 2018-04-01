Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ADTRAN (ADTN) Stock Price

Press coverage about ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) has been trending positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ADTRAN earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 44.7553265511575 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:ADTN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 508,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,532. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $752.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.56. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $25.10.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. ADTRAN had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.95%. sell-side analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADTN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.25 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.41.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

