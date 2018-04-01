Delhaize Group (DEG) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Delhaize Group (NYSE:DEG) have been trending positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Delhaize Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.0773714084457 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of DEG remained flat at $$28.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. Delhaize Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45.

Delhaize Group Company Profile

Delhaize le Lion de Leeuw BV (Belgium Branch), formerly Delhaize Group SA, is a Belgium-based food retailer. The Company operates through three segments: the United States, including Food Lion and Hannaford banners; Belgium, including Delhaize Le Lion and AD Delhaize banners, and Southeastern Europe (SEE), including Alfa Beta, Mega Image and Shop&Go banners.

