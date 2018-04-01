SanDisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about SanDisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) has trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SanDisk earned a news impact score of 0.37 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the data storage provider an impact score of 46.3198240458561 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

SNDK stock remained flat at $$76.18 during trading on Friday. SanDisk has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $78.83.

About SanDisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

