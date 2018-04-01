UBS (UBS) Receiving Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about UBS (NYSE:UBS) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. UBS earned a media sentiment score of 0.43 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.5616584752169 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of UBS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.66. 1,743,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $68,063.60, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.30. UBS has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

UBS (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter. UBS had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 7.96%. sell-side analysts predict that UBS will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, January 22nd that permits the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

UBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of UBS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of UBS in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

