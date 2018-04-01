Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Stock Price

Media coverage about Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) has been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Black Knight earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.0520389964078 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have commented on BKI shares. ValuEngine raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Knight Equity raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,374. The company has a market capitalization of $7,071.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Black Knight had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $268.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.08 million. analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $278,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated technology, workflow automation, and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries. The Company’s segments include Technology, and Data and Analytics. The Company’s Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services.

