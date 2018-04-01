Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Stock Price

News coverage about Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) has been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Brighthouse Financial earned a news impact score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.346652531072 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo set a $59.00 price target on Brighthouse Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. UBS assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.40. 621,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,267. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.73). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 240.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a provider of life insurance and annuity products in the United States. The Company offers a range of products and services, which include variable, fixed, index-linked and income annuities, as well as variable, universal, term and whole life products. These products and services are marketed through various third party retail distribution channels in the United States.

