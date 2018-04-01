PostCoin (POST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,363.00

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, PostCoin has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PostCoin has a total market cap of $284,624.00 and approximately $1,363.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PostCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PostCoin alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00120372 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00018252 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012279 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030950 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004966 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00001101 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded up 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PostCoin Profile

PostCoin (CRYPTO:POST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU. The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum. PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top.

According to CryptoCompare, ” Postcoin is the official cryptocrurrency of the Altcoinboard forum. The forum allows you to earn tokens for every post you make and then exchange them in the forum's Exchange Center for POST coins. “

PostCoin Coin Trading

PostCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PostCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for PostCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PostCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.