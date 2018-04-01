Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) Share Price

Media headlines about Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) (TSE:POT) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Potash Co. of Saskatchewan earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the fertilizer maker an impact score of 45.7255295406366 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

Shares of POT remained flat at $$20.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. Potash Co. of Saskatchewan has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Potash Co. of Saskatchewan Company Profile

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (PCS) is a fertilizer producer producing a range of primary crop nutrients, such as potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The Company operates through three segments: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated five potash operations in Saskatchewan and owned one in New Brunswick.

