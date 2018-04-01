Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In related news, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,460 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total transaction of $112,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,035.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 4,144 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $285,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,234,629 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POWI stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.75. 124,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,661. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $60.55 and a 12-month high of $86.60. The company has a market cap of $1,991.49, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.11%.

Power Integrations declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/power-integrations-inc-powi-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-analysts-updated.html.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The Company’s products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for downstream use.

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.