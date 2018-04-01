POXEL (PXXLF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POXEL (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Poxel SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers drugs for metabolic diseases such as diabetes and related metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Imeglimin, PXL770 and PXL007 which are in clinical trial stage. Poxel SA is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

POXEL stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. POXEL has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $8.11.

