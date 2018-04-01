PRCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $26.00 (PRC)

PRCoin (CURRENCY:PRC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. PRCoin has a total market capitalization of $20,069.00 and $26.00 worth of PRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PRCoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.87 or 0.01682430 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007688 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004715 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015932 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00001108 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00020015 BTC.

PRCoin Coin Profile

PRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 26th, 2016. PRCoin’s total supply is 799,596,400 coins and its circulating supply is 19,596,400 coins. PRCoin’s official website is prcoin.io. PRCoin’s official Twitter account is @prospercoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “ProsperCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency with a modified Scrypt algorithm. Created to bring to bring prosperity to its users, PRC can be sent to anyone for a small fee and almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling PRCoin

PRCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not possible to buy PRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

