Precision Drilling Co. (PD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.58.

PD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. GMP Securities lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Precision Drilling from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

PD stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,962. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$2.89 and a 52-week high of C$6.76.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$347.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$340.06 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 13.54%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Neveu acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.55 per share, with a total value of C$177,500.00. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.02 per share, with a total value of C$30,200.00.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation (Precision) is an oilfield services company. The Company provides onshore drilling and completion and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services.

