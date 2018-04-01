Preferred Bank (PFBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Monday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $846.67, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $67.65.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.37 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 26.51%. sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. UBS raised Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial raised Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is a commercial bank. The Bank provides deposit services, as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals and high net worth individuals. The Bank offers various services, such as personal banking, business banking and treasury management.

