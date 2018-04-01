Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 39,050 Shares of Prestige Brands (PBH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Prestige Brands worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prestige Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Prestige Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBH. TheStreet cut shares of Prestige Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Prestige Brands from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson lowered Prestige Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Prestige Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

PBH stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,788.48, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. Prestige Brands has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Prestige Brands had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $270.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Brands will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary E. Costley acquired 7,500 shares of Prestige Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.47 per share, for a total transaction of $266,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,610.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William P’pool bought 1,500 shares of Prestige Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.90 per share, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $679,575 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Brands Company Profile

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments.

