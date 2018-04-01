Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 23rd. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.66) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PHP. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.73) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 126 ($1.74) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

LON PHP opened at GBX 1.10 ($0.02) on Friday. Primary Health Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 107.25 ($1.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 123.50 ($1.71).

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 5.20 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.20 ($0.07). Primary Health Properties had a net margin of 127.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of GBX 7,250 million during the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/primary-health-properties-php-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-liberum-capital-updated.html.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The principal activity of the Company is the investment in primary healthcare property in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It specializes in the ownership of freehold or long leasehold interests in purpose-built healthcare facilities, which are leased to general practitioners, government healthcare bodies and other associated healthcare users.

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.