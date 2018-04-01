Privatix (PRIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.60 Million

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Privatix token can currently be purchased for about $2.20 or 0.00031590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, COSS, YoBit and Mercatox. Privatix has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $4,274.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Privatix has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003070 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00719115 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014417 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00034168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00161000 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00030847 BTC.

Privatix Profile

Privatix’s launch date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,668 tokens. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Privatix Token Trading

Privatix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, COSS and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

