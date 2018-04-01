Privatix 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,193.00 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $1,193.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Privatix token can currently be bought for about $1.99 or 0.00028768 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, COSS, EtherDelta and Mercatox. During the last week, Privatix has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002995 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00703341 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014440 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00162362 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033308 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00031252 BTC.

Privatix Profile

Privatix launched on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,668 tokens. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Privatix Token Trading

Privatix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta, COSS and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

