Procter & Gamble (PG) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.12

Press coverage about Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Procter & Gamble earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.0982913447988 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,036,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,057,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $94.67. The firm has a market cap of $199,865.19, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.41.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $401,620.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 46,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $4,169,406.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,011 shares of company stock worth $9,710,976. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

