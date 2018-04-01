Prospect Capital (PSEC) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. National Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.81.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,368.00, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.94 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Prospect Capital news, insider John F. Barry purchased 269,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $1,784,776.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Barry purchased 48,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $322,383.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,671,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,600,309.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 954,870 shares of company stock worth $6,357,884. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 4.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,404,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after buying an additional 96,575 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,929,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after buying an additional 217,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 3,302.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,658,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after buying an additional 1,609,964 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 8.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 84,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 5.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a financial services company. The Company primarily lends to and invests in middle market privately held companies. The Company is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

