Prudential (PRU) Given a GBX 2,144 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a GBX 2,144 ($29.62) price target on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRU. Cfra set a GBX 2,100 ($29.01) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 2,180 ($30.12) to GBX 2,235 ($30.88) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase set a GBX 1,800 ($24.87) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 2,000 ($27.63) to GBX 2,050 ($28.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,119.11 ($29.28).

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,778.50 ($24.57) on Wednesday. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 1,612.14 ($22.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,992.50 ($27.53).

Prudential (LON:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported GBX 145.20 ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 139 ($1.92) by GBX 6.20 ($0.09). Prudential had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of GBX 4,400.50 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32.50 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $14.50.

About Prudential

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations. The retail financial products and services include life insurance, pensions and annuities as well as collective investment schemes.

