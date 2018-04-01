Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Stock Price

Media stories about Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Prudential Public earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.8746237100528 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

PUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of PUK stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $51.13. 244,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,241. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $66,143.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.64. Prudential Public has a twelve month low of $41.12 and a twelve month high of $55.36.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.9068 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Public’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Prudential Public’s payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations. The retail financial products and services include life insurance, pensions and annuities as well as collective investment schemes.

