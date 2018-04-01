PTC (PTC) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.15

News stories about PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PTC earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.5599738905504 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of PTC traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $78.01. 1,131,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9,071.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.42. PTC has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $81.72.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PTC had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $306.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that PTC will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $1,808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Dibona sold 5,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $404,172.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,368.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,872 in the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc is a global computer software and services company. The Company offers a portfolio of computer-aided design (CAD) modeling, product lifecycle management (PLM) and service lifecycle management (SLM) solutions for manufacturers to create, operate, and service products. It offers a suite of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that enables its customers to connect, manage and analyze data, and create applications.

