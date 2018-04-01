Publica (PBL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11,909.00

Publica (CURRENCY:PBL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. Publica has a total market cap of $3.59 million and $11,909.00 worth of Publica was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Publica has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. One Publica token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, EtherDelta and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Publica alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002973 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00704042 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00160813 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033171 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030502 BTC.

Publica Token Profile

Publica was first traded on November 22nd, 2017. Publica’s total supply is 33,787,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,582,933 tokens. The official website for Publica is publica.io. The Reddit community for Publica is /r/publicaio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Publica’s official Twitter account is @PublicaIO. The official message board for Publica is medium.com/publicaio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Publica is a decentralized publishing platform that plans to connect authors and readers. The publica platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to create the largest publisher, in which readers can purchase (with READ tokens) access keys for the literary. The content will be stored in a decentralized immutable storage allowing the publisher to have zero inventory and at the same time provide an platform with a variety of literary accessible. “

Buying and Selling Publica

Publica can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cryptopia and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy Publica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Publica must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Publica using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Publica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.