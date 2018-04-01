Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Share Price

Headlines about Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pulmatrix earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 49.6765494004414 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PULM shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Pulmatrix to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pulmatrix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PULM traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,905,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,649. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $11.34, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.22.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The company's proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

