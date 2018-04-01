Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) will report sales of $251.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250.00 million and the highest is $254.10 million. Pure Storage reported sales of $182.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $251.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.68 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pure Storage.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.80 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 38.70%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSTG. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Vetr downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.58 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Lake Street Capital set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

Shares of Pure Storage (NYSE PSTG) traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.62. 5,259,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,437.53, a P/E ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 1.23. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $22.60.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 125,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $2,443,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 15,747 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $258,250.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 635,206 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,746. Company insiders own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 151.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at $187,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/pure-storage-inc-pstg-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-251-62-million-updated-updated.html.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides a data platform. The Company is focused on delivering software-defined all-flash solutions that are fast and cloud-capable for customers, enabling customers to put data to work for their businesses. Its data platform replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.