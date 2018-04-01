PutinCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.81 Million (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $3,696.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 37.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00685719 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006089 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003910 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000593 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00087363 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002916 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 412,864,379 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

