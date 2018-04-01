PX Hits Market Cap of $255,143.00 (PX)

PX (CURRENCY:PX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, PX has traded flat against the US dollar. One PX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PX has a total market cap of $255,143.00 and $2.00 worth of PX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00031992 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00771583 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010276 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00019538 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001934 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016147 BTC.

About PX

PX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2016. PX’s total supply is 98,341,177 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “PX was swapped from PEX coin and it is a SHA256 PoW/PoS cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling PX

PX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy PX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PX must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PX using one of the exchanges listed above.

